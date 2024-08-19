HSFT Stop #49: Lamar County

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) — Lamar County football clinched a playoff berth last season with a veteran laden team. This season head coach Robbie Bradford is having to start with the basics but teaching the game is one of the main reasons he got into coaching in the first place.

“It’s been a unique experience having so many kids that are new but it has been reinvigorating as a coach to come out here because practice matters so much,” Bradford said.

The start of the season is less than a week away and the development of the team from day one to now is easy to see.

“I think we came a long way,” senior lineman Frank Hughes said. “New kids have stepped up and some of them are starting. We just have to keep putting the work in.”

Entering the offseason their was some doubt around the team. But the players kept their head down and are now extremely confident this group has what it takes to put together a winning season.

“Everybody didn’t know how we were going to be,” senior wide receiver Landon Kilpatrick said. “We heard a lot from old seniors and from around town that we weren’t going to be that great but we’ve made a huge step.”

Bradford is doing everything he can to prepare his team for nights under the lights but his leadership can only take the Bulldogs so far. He is relying on his players to pick up where last year’s squad left off.

“For some of them it is going to be their first chance to lead,” Bradford said. “They were more of a support role the last few years and now it is their turn, it’s their team.”

There is no doubt the Bulldogs will grow throughout the season but there is one thing that will remain a constant.

“Man, I love the enthusiasm,” Bradford said. “I love how willing our kids are to work.”

Lamar County gets to work under the Friday night lights on August 23 against South Lamar.