HSFT Stop #5: TCPS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) — TCPS football is coming off the heels of an 8-4 season where the Eagles made it back to the playoffs after serving a postseason ban in 2022.

TCPS defeated Coffeeville in the first round, but fell by 28 points to Vardaman in the next round.

“It just it really motivates you,” senior linebacker James Thomas said. “I feel like everyone agrees it was a hard loss, and I mean it hurt us, but it also made us more hungry.”

This year, the Eagles will have to lean on their underclassmen.

“We’re a young team. We’re gonna count on sophomores this year and maybe a freshman or two, which is not what we did last year at all,” head coach Brad Kimberlin said. “But it’s a great time to grow your program.”

While TCPS will have a new face starting under center, senior quarterback Jeb Brown worked closely under last year’s starter.

“Brewer Bailey taught me all I know,” Brown said. “He was definitely a mentor. He took me out to eat, hung out with me.”

The Eagles have been putting in the work this summer.

“These guys realize that you win your football games in the offseason,” Kimberlin said. “You can’t expect to show up and it just happen. These guys are willing to pay that price.”



TCPS starts its season at East Union on Aug. 30.