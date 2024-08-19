HSFT Stop #50: Pickens County

Reform, Ala. (WCBI)- Michael Williams has been the Tornadoes’ head coach for the past six seasons. Two of those years, his team made it to the state title game. The other four ended with a semi-finals appearance.

This year he faces his biggest challenge yet as Pickens County lost 14 seniors from 2023. For a 1A squad that’s massive.

“A lot of these guys have been playing since they’ve been in eighth grade. They understand what it takes and what needs to be done,” Williams said. “Lot of talent from last year’s senior class that we can’t replace singularly but as a group we’ll be able to do special things this year.”

“I’m confident. We got new guys and with the new guys meshing with the old guys, we’ll be good,” middle linebacker Jaquarius Cohen said.

This year’s mission is to avenge last year’s playoff loss to Coosa Christian.

“It definitely left an impact from where we were last year to this year,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Nate Finch said. “We got a lot of young kids who stepped up who were here last year. They learned and stepped forward in that role.”

“We got bullied in the second half of that game,” Williams said. “That was the stepping stone for the team coming into this new year.”

Even though the Tornadoes will have to replace Santonio Jones, Xzavian Hood and Kemaurion Plott, Williams is excited about the receiver group.

“Two guys who I am ready to see and show what they’re capable of doing are Michael Billups and Kristopher Witherspoon. Two guys who watched those guys put the work in day in and day out and I’m ready to see that tandem go against the opposing teams,” Williams said.

Despite the massive loss of seniors, Williams is confident in his team’s strategy.

“We’ve depended a lot on athleticism in the past. Now it’s good to get back to ground zero into these kids so we can put a good product on the field,” Williams said.

Pickens County’s season gets started on August 23rd against Aliceville.