HSFT Stop #51: Gordo

GORDO, Al. (WCBI) — Gordo football went 10-2 in 2023, losing just one game in the regular season. But the Green Wave aren’t satisfied with how the year came to an end: an 8-point loss at home to Geraldine in the second round of the playoffs.

“I thought we were better than a second round team,” head coach Gus Smith said.

The Green Wave are returning 17 starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Jase Neel.

“He can sling it around. He can run it around,” Smith said. “He’s very good at what he does.”

Gordo football is a program with rich history. So in an effort to highlight that, Smith came up with the idea of a mural showcasing the program’s past while also fundraising for its future.

“It’s to pay tribute to everybody who’s ever played at Gordo,” Smith said. “When you look at the numbers on the wall, hopefully we’ll have everybody’s name below it.”

As one of the winningest programs in Alabama, there’s one expectation at Gordo: win championships.

“This year, we are definitely going for a ring,” senior defensive end Camron Lark said.

The road to a championship starts at home against Fayette County on Aug. 22.