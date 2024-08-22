HSFT Stop #53: Lafayette

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- During Anthony Hart’s first stint as Lafayette’s head coach from 2005 through 2011, the Commodores won two state titles. Now, in year two of his second stint, he’s dealing with a lot of turnover yet again. He lost 10 starters from last year’s team.

The starting 11 in the first game won’t be the same starting 11 in the last game,” Hart said. “We don’t have it exactly as we want it and it’s gonna take a while.”

Hart is excited about quarterback Nick Thompson.

“If you got a good QB you got a chance. Nick is a good quarterback and he’s a good leader and person. I have a lot of confidence in him and he will have a great year,” Hart said.

“Nick is the best QB in the state of Mississippi. Most athletic dude I know and the best person I know,” senior right guard Jake Leary said.

The Commodores are excited about the potential of this season. If anyone can get the most out of the program, it’s Hart.

“You always gotta be excited about a new season. You never know and we got a lot of young guys and that’s part of the process to be a good football team and be as good as you can be as a program,” Hart said.

“This senior class is tight. We’ve known each other for years and really work well as a team,” Leary said.

The Commodores season starts August 30th against Oxford