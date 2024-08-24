HSFT Stop #55: West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — West Point football is turning the page. Head coach Chris Chambless retired after 25 years at the helm. Long-time assistant Brett Morgan is stepping into the head coach role. The program is embracing the next man up mentality.

“The way I told the boys when coach Cham chose to retire, it’s like a senior that is stepping out the door,” Morgan said. “We have juniors step up every year. We have myself and a whole coaching staff that is ready to step up into that next task.”

The Green Wave have had one of the most dominant run games in the state for over a decade. Even though there is a coaching change. The practices and scheme are still the same.

“I say it is seamless,” senior cornerback Marcus Mukeba said. “We are a program, everything we do is going to be consistent and we are always going to reach the standard and coach Morgan keeps it high.”

West Point capped off last season with a state record 12th championship but the team knows 2023 means nothing going into this year.

“It just makes me more hungry and I hope it does the same thing for my teammates,” senior tight end Mac McGee said. “We can’t get complacent. We just need to be more hungry for it.”

The Green Wave graduated two of its most impactfully players on offense last year with running back Khanen Daniels and quarterback Qunterion Tillman-Evans going to play at the college level but Morgan is confident his players can step up and fill the void.

“We lost all our point scorers in KD and Q but we’ve got guys that have been in the program since the seventh grade and now it is their opportunity and they got to make the most of it,” Morgan said.

West Point starts its title defense on August 30th at home against Louisville.