HSFT Stop #56: Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Columbus football hasn’t had a winning season in nearly a decade, but the Falcons are working to get back on track. This offseason, the school hired Barrin Simpson as the program’s next head coach.

Simpson earned All-SEC linebacker honors twice with Mississippi State throughout his Bulldog career from 1996-99 and won back-to-back state championships with Starkville High School.

“There was a lot of talent here in Columbus,” Simpson said. “They just needed to bring structure and discipline and a culture of just believing in themselves.”

Simpson spent the past decade coaching in Texas. Now in Columbus, he’s working on changing the culture and mentality of this program.

“It’s been a huge transformation just from February to now,” Simpson said. “I tell the kids all the time, ‘Man, I’m proud of you guys. I’m proud of what you’ve been accomplishing. I’m proud of what you’ve been setting your mind to.'”

Senior safety Destin Poindexter said Simpson is pushing them to be better.

“[We] didn’t work hard enough last season so this season you have to work a little bit harder, push a little more, run the extra mile,” Poindexter said.

The Golden Triangle is home for Simpson. He said it’s been amazing to be back close to friends and family. After coaching on Friday nights, he’ll be able to make his long-awaited return to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturdays.

“Last time I experienced that was actually playing, so it’s going to be pretty cool to be able to go back to the stadium and watch some ball games,” Simpson said.

Columbus opens its season at home against Houston on Aug. 30.