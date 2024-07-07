HSFT Stop #6: French Camp

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WCBI) — Nathan Wright will enter his 21st season at the helm of French Camp football. So, what have two decades of experience taught him?

“It definitely helps you to be a lot more patient,” Wright said. “I know I’ve done a lot of things wrong, and still do, but I’m definitely a lot more patient and I think that probably helps more than anything.”

The Panthers will look to turn things around this year after going 3-8 last season. Their year ended in a first-round playoff loss.

“It definitely should give us a lot of motivation because French Camp, at least while I’ve been here, has never been an outstanding team,” senior quarterback Logan Wright said. “I think that hopefully at some point, we’re going to be able to take that and kind of realize that we need to turn things around.”

Coach Wright’s son Benjamin won’t be back at quarterback for the Panthers this year after he tore his ACL again this year. Instead, it’ll be coach’s nephew Logan.

“Not having him play obviously is a big part of your heart, it stabs and really makes things difficult,” Nathan said. “But having Logan out there with me, still having some of my family out there, it means a lot coaching them and and doing things with them and just having that experience.”

There are plenty of unknowns when it comes to this French Camp team, but Nathan said he’s most excited about their offensive line.

“We have good chemistry together,” senior offensive lineman Jon David Leach. “We’ve been playing with each other for a long, long time. Our offensive line is juniors and seniors, so we know each other very well.”