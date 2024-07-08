HSFT Stop #8: Baldwyn

Baldwyn, Miss. (WCBI)- Last year’s Baldwyn team showed a lot of promise. It was Dy’Lan Johnson’s first year starting under center and he led the Bearcats to seven wins. Head coach Michael Gray knows Johnson has a ton of potential, and expects him to show a lot of improvement this season.

“Be able to control our offense more, a leader on and off the field and get a bit better in the passing game and run the ball more,” Gray said. “He continues to grow and get better and we expect big things out of him.”

“It’s been good. I opened a lot of eyes last year if I do say so myself,” Johnson said.

While there were plenty of bright spots last year, the Bearcats’ season ended with a 27-20 loss to Vardaman in the third round of the playoffs. Gray says it lit a fire under his guys.

“Kids read everything all the time. They know there were a lot of turnovers in that game and self-inflicted wounds and it could’ve gone the other way easily. It didn’t. You have to take what you learned and go forward with it.”

“Everybody knows what we can do,” Johnson said. “We got the talent to make it to state and win it so it has gotten very serious in the weight room and outside.”

Gray is entering his 16th season as the Bearcats’ head coach. He says a certain quality about this year’s squad could lead them to a deep playoff run

“This group of kids really enjoys each other. It’s important as far as the team is concerned and as far as leaning on each other. We’re pushing that this year and that it will make us a stronger team.”

The Bearcats’ season gets started on August 30 against Kossuth.