HSFT Stop #9: Noxapater

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) — Every season Noxapater football coach Caleb Kelly gives his team a motto. This year it’s we over me. The tigers finished 4-7 last season and a big reason why was a lack of chemistry.

“Last year we were a team but at some point people would be like that’s not my fault but we are a team so if someone makes a mistake we all make a mistake,” senior T.K Wilson said.

The lessons learned are valuable on and off the field.

“I want to make sure we are teaching these young guys the fundamentals of putting others before yourself,” Kelly said. “That’s always going to help prepare yourself to be successful. We are intentionally putting this in their mind every day so they understand the importance of teamwork.”

Offensively the tigers are going to lean on the run game and that starts with the senior offensive line.

“Our front five up front, how physical they are,” Kelly said. “We have some guys behind them who can run and who can go and they are tough kids. To me in 1a football that’s how you win.”

The tigers made the playoffs for the first time under Kelly in 2023 but he’s still searching for the first playoff win.

“I think we can push past that barrier with the we over me and the earn it, family and pushing ourselves everyday,” Kelly said. “That’s our expectations to go somewhere we have not been yet.”

Making a deep run in the playoffs would be even sweeter for the guys who are playing their last season of high school football.

“This year as a senior it means a lot to me to make it deep into the playoffs or even better a state championship,” senior J’Cameron Riley said.

The tigers have one message to all of their opponents this season.

“It won’t be easy to beat us,” Wilson said. “If you come to Noxapater or even if we come to y’all it’s going to be a dogfight every play.”

Noxapater kicks off the season on the road against Southeast Lauderdale.