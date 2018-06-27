HSFT18: Stop No. 10 – French Camp Panthers

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WCBI) — French Camp Panthers looks to bring home a division title.

The Panthers bring back six defensive and four offensive starters in 2018.

- Advertisement -

“A good thing is we’ve got commodity coming back,” said head coach Nathan Wright. “We are excited. I think we can build on where we were last year. Anytime your quarterback is coming back that’s great. We are excited about the year. Excited about the schedule, and looking forward to getting started.”

The French Camp Academy Panthers are coming off a winning season for a seventh straight year.

The Panthers finished 8-4 in 2017 and made the playoffs.

The team is now looking to build off the success they had from last season.

“We got a lot of people coming back,” said senior linebacker Clayton Leathers. “And just one or two of the key guys are not key guys. Two of the guys we had last year won’t be coming back, but I think we will continue to do good.”

“Last year we was really a young team,” said senior lineman Phillip Lucas. “We still are this year, but last year going to the playoffs and having that success it allows the underclassman to get a sense that we can do it, and it’s just nothing to doing it, but to do it.”

Last season, the Panthers finished second in the 1a south division to Nanih Waiya.

The team that returns this season has their sights set on taking the division crown.

“We lost a couple of key players,” said senior quarterback Holman Edwards. “But I think we are going to get some guys to step up, and take their spots. I think we should be right back where we finished last year. We are going to have to work hard to earn that success, but I think there is definitely a chance that we can do that.”

“It’s going to be a lot of good football in the division,” Wright said. “It’s going to be a battle every week for us. We are going to have to play against ourselves and do the little things right. If so, we got a chance.”

French Camp will open the season on the road August 17th at Winona Christian.