HSFT18: Stop No. 11 – Baldwyn Bearcats

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) — Baldwyn Bearcats gear up for another season in 2018.

The Bearcats have to replace a senior led class from last season losing seventeen seniors.

“Our kids have worked really hard this summer,” said head coach Michael Gray. “We got another week in the weight room, and we are going to take a little time off, and then will hit back because once July gets here the season’s on us.”

Coach Gray hopes his younger guys can step up to fill that void left behind.

“A lot of these kids in here were kind of back ups last year and played minimum reps,” Gray said. “And now they are going to be taking all the reps. It’s up to them to get in the mix and do the best they can. We’ve got some good players coming back, and hopefully to fill some of those roles pretty quick.”

Last season, Baldwyn won the division title for a 5th straight year.

The team says it’s going to be a bigger challenge to try and win it again.

“I know it’s not going to be easy,” said junior running back Mark Rowan. “I see a good playoff run for us. I feel like we can keep winning division as long as we keep God first and just continue to work hard.”

“It’s going to be competitive,” Coach Gray said. “We just got to get through these preseason games. You got to stay injury free, and your non division games to where you can get these younger kids some experience, and by the time you roll into division hopefully you’ll be ready.”

Baldwyn will open the season on the road at New Albany on August 17th.