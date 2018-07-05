HSFT18 Stop No. 18 — Mantachie Mustangs

*District games

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — Class 3A was unforgiving to the Mantachie Mustangs in the program’s first year in the higher classification.

After going 1-10, head coach TJ, Seago’s focus remains on one thing, and that is staying competitive.

“I think we’re going to be able to compete every Friday night better than we did last year,” Seago said, “We don’t have a lot of depth, but we’re a little older.

“Again, size may get us some, speed may get us some. I think we’re going to fight every Friday night until the fourth quarter.”

The Mustangs look similar to last year’s roster, returning a much younger team and only five seniors, but with last season’s experience under their belts, the Mustangs expect more improvement in the future.

“I see a brighter future than we had last year,” senior offensive tackle and defensive end Logan Young said, “we got some fast, younger guys and I think it’s going to be okay.”

“I fell like we’lll be doing good because we’re passing a lot more, and I think it’ll work out in the end for us,” junior quarterback Jacob Frazier said.

Mantachie opens the 2018 season at home against the Nettleton Tigers on August 17th.