HSFT18: Stop No. 22 – Aliceville Yellowjackets

ALICEVILLE, AL. (WCBI) — Aliceville Yellowjackets are ready to make another post season run in 2018.

The Yellowjackets graduated eighteen seniors last season, and have ten seniors entering this year.

“This year we have a lot of new guys,” said head coach Melvin Pete. “But we didn’t have any experience of skill guys. A few people in the season emerged. Especially our quarterback. He went over a thousand yards. He was named a second team athlete. That’s a plus.”

For the team, they are just ready to get back to work this fall.

“I’m looking forward to see how we can bounce back from last year,” said senior quarterback Kavion Mcgraw. “Looking forward to seeing the progress we’ve made over the summer. Seeing how much the team has developed and what not.”

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to state like we did two years ago,” adds junior running back Zavien Wilkins. “And I’m looking forward to having a better team this year.”

Aliceville will now see new divisional opponents this upcoming season due to the reclassification.The Yellowjackets moved from the Region 4-2a south to the Region 5-2a north division. The team says they will be ready for a new challenge that stands in their way.

“It’s going to be a new challenge for us,” Pete said. “But we kind of think we are up to the challenge, because of our skill position guys.”

“Changing divisions,” Mcgraw said. “It will be the same thing. We will have the same goals. Come in and work hard. be the best us we can be. Nothing for us changes really.”

After two years being removed from finishing 2a state runners up, the team goals and expectations are high once again for Aliceville.

“I really just want to win the division,” Pete said. “And from that point we can go with the rest.”

“Show maturity, ” Mcgraw said. “That will be one. Secondly, finish the game no matter the outcome. If we are down or up or whatever maybe. Just finish the game, and just stay humble. Don’t get the big head. Just finish the season.”

Aliceville opens the season on the road August 31st at Gordo.