HSFT18 Stop No. 23 — Sulligent Blue Devils

*District games

SULLIGENT, AL. (WCBI) — 2017 saw the best football season at Sulligent in nearly a decade.

- Advertisement -

The Blue Devils finished 12-2, going a perfect 6-0 in the division to capture the region 8-2A title, but came a game short of a state championship appearance….falling to Lanett in the semifinals.

“Being that close, it really hurt to lose being that far in the season,” head coach Daniel Merchant said.

“The kids want to win, so we’re putting the work in this summer to do that.”

Eighteen seniors graduate from last year’s final four team, meaning it’s time to reload in Sulligent.

Head coach Daniel Merchant said around four starters will return on both sides of the ball, so there will be a lot of new faces in the blue and white, but the younger guys are ready to make some noise.

“It’s motivation because people expect big things. A lot of pressure on us. People always talk about how great a season we had last year, but I believe we can have just as good of one this year,” senior right tackle John Egger said.

“We’re a lot more confident than I thought we’d be at this time in the summer,” Merchant said, “we’ve got after it pretty good in the weight room this summer. I expect that to translate to the field this fall.”

No matter what kind of success comes to Sulligent or the roster turnover from the year before, the Blue Devils keep the chip on their shoulder, hoping to prove any doubters wrong.

The 2018 team is no different than year’s past, looking to put Sulligent into the title game for the first time since 2008.

“It’d mean a lot to the town, it’d be really important to me because I’ve been playing football my whole life”, senior outside linebacker Mason Price said.

“That’s the main goal, winning a state championship.”

“We want to be the best around this area, the strongest, that’s what we want to be known for. That mental and physical toughness. I guess that’ll be the motivator, try to prove people wrong this year,” Merchant said.

Sulligent begins its season with a road trip to meet with Berry Fayette.