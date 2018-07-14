HSFT18: Stop No. 27 – Gordo Green Wave

*District games

GORDO, AL. (WCBI) — Gordo is getting ready for another season in 2018.

The Green Wave finished 10-2 last season, and made the second round of the playoffs.

“We are super excited to start the season,” said head coach Ryan Lolley. “We think we’ve got a great group of core guys. A lot of people would want to make the excuse well you got a young team coming back because we only have I think three to four returning starters total, but that’s not the way we look at it. We look at it we have the next Gordo team coming back.”

Gordo also brings back just four starters this season, but the team says they are ready to replace those guys and get back to work.

“We got a good group of guys that likes to put in work,” said junior running back Troy Garner. “We are very different. You don’t have to worry about no one missing. Everybody comes to work, so I’m very excited for this year.”

“We are working hard,” adds teammate Deandrius Martin. “Striving for greatness. Trying to get better then where we were last year.”

The Green Wave will have to replace a big senior class from last season losing eighteen seniors.

That class also became the winningest class in program history with forty nine total wins.

The Green Wave have nine seniors entering this year, and they fill the can keep the winning tradition going for Gordo.

“We just got to show up and work everyday just like them other seniors did,” said senior wide receiver Brantley Criswell. “It was a great group of guys that have come through every year that I’ve been here. I really hope we can keep that going, and so far we have.”

“We just feed off those seniors from last year and keep it going,” adds teammate Josh Darling. “We know the expectation never changes around here. All we want to do is win.”

Those expectations never change for the Green Wave.

The playoffs have been huge for Gordo making the post season for twenty straight seasons.

The team looks now to continue that trend once again.

“We’ve got to win the region,” said senior lineman Logan Rios. “Then we’ve got to make the playoffs, and then we are going to make it to state this year.”

“Expectations is to be the best player we can be every single day and every single play,” Lolley said. “Goals is to win the region every year. That is our main goal is to win the region. We feel like if we win the region, it would be a good opportunity to do good things in the playoffs.”

Gordo will open their season on Thursday, Aug 23rd at home against Fayette County.