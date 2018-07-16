HSFT18 Stop No. 29 — Choctaw County Chargers

*District games

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) —The Charger put everyone in 3A on notice in 2017.

In year one under head coach Ben Ashley, Choctaw County took home the region 4-3A crown, reaching the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, but the Chargers aren’t satisfied.

Choctaw County remembers all too well about the loss to North Panola, and are eager to get the taste of that postseason loss out of their mouth.

“Anytime you’re eliminated late in the playoffs, its disappointing because you get so close to the opportunity to play for a gold ball,” Ashley said, “…that’s a motivating thing for our kids, because they know they were so close last year. They want to make another run at it this year, but ultimately, it comes down to this.

“You got to get to the playoffs, and our goal is to get a little bit better every week.”

“I’m ready to get back, not be where we were last year, I’m trying to be better than last year,” senior defensive tackle Teliak Davis said.

The Chargers will have to replace its dynamic backfield of Austin Telano and Amerrius Brown, but return a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

“That doesn’t guarantee you anything,” Ashley said about the returning starters, “that just means we’re a little bit older and wiser, I hope….we’ve got a lot of guys back and we’re just ready to get started and excited about it.”

The Chargers won a playoff game for the first time since 2014 last year, and this group of players knows the feeling of winning.

Ashley said the goals remain the same in 2018, but everything has changed in Ackerman this offseason.

“It’s different. Last year our kids were so hungry, they never had a lot of success and they were willing to do anything, but this year, it’s a little bit different because we had success last year and now, you have different things that are challenges, things like complacency,” Ashley said.

“Our senior have done a good job this summer of being here, showing up, and leading our football team.”

Choctaw County begins its season with a home test against East Webster