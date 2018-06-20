HSFT18: Stop No. 3 – TCPS Eagles

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Eagles look to contend for division title in the fall with a load of experience returning in 2018.

The TCPS Eagles football team are in their 2nd season of competing in the 1a north division.

The Eagles bring back eight offensive starters and nine defensive starters, and the team is ready to get back to work this fall.

“It is my last season, and I’m just pumped,” said senior running back Cody Coggins. “I’m ready to get on the field Friday nights. Turn the lights on and get after it.”

“We’ve been working for it all off season,” adds senior lineman Johnson Ramsey. “Everybody is been really putting the work in the weight room and on the field. We are just trying to have a good season and do the best as we can, and win as many games as we can.”

Last season, the Eagles made the playoffs for the first time in program history.

Head coach Shaune Hoilday says with the talent and depth that returns in 2018, there isn’t a doubt that this team can’t make it again.

“I think that’s the thing that’s really driving these kids now,” Holiday said. “They saw what it took to get in the playoffs last year, and to play the number one team in the state. It really just showed them that if you go out and you work hard, and believe in what you are doing you can reach that goal, and hopefully this year we can take it another step.

The Eagles finished 5-3 in the 1a north division, and placed fourth to secure a playoff spot last season.

This fall, TCPS looks to take that next step and compete for the division title and host a playoff game.

“I think we can play with everybody out there,” said junior tight end Cooper Adair. “Our team is fully capable to play with anybody.”

“I believe we can hang with anybody in our division,” Coggins adds. “If we play like we know how to play, and work, and we can play with anybody in our division.”

“That’s what we are shooting for,” Holiday said. “You always shoot for the top. You still got Smithville and Biggersville, and the Thrasher’s, and that the good teams are still in this division, so it’s going to be a dog fight every weekend, but I think with the work and preparation that our kids have put in, I think we can be right there with the best of them.”

TCPS will open their season on August 24th when they host Heritage Academy.