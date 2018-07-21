HSFT18: Stop No. 34 – Calhoun Academy Cougars

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WCBI) — Calhoun Academy looks to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

Last season, the Cougars finished 6-4, and made the first round of the playoffs.

The Cougars made the playoffs for the first time since 2012, which was also the same year they finished state runners up in 8-man football.

This season, the Cougars bring back five seniors, but have to replace all three linemen from last year’s squad.

Calhoun Academy aims to build off the success from 2017.

“They want to make it back to Jackson this year,” said head coach Gerry Winters. “We have the skill people to do it, and if we can find some linemen to get in there and do their job then I believe we can make it back down there.”

“We made it to the playoffs for the first time in what I think four or five years,” said senior quarterback Cody Pruitt. “If that doesn’t get you going then I don’t know what will. That’s giving you some kind of encouragement to get back there next year, and get back at the teams that beat us last year.”

“I believe we can do it, said senior receiver Drew Enochs. “All we have to do is work together, and I know that we can go all the way.”

“Last year we had a different playbook,” said senior running back Preston Bailey. “We were trying to get the hang of it, but I think this year we are going to work hard at it, and try to get better.”

Calhoun Academy opens the season August 17th at Kemper Academy.