HSFT18: Stop No. 38 – Columbus Christian Academy Rams

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — You can’t change the past.

“You don’t ever look back,” Head Coach Bill Beck said. “The only thing that’s important is what’s in front of you. The game in front of you.”

- Advertisement -

That’s the idea the Rams’ first year head coach Bill Beck has been trying to instill in his team.

A team that has gone 2-8 the last three seasons.

“I just told them, you know, get ready to go to work,” Beck said. “I live by the theory if you outwork somebody usually good things happen to you. The only way to get where they want to be is to outperform and outwork their opponent.”

“There’s a lot less back talking,” junior defensive end and right tackle Hayden Barker said. “Doing what we’re told. Trying to do the best that we can working out. Doing drills and everything we can do to get better. I’m excited to see the changes with new coach. See if we can be better off more disciplined have more control than we had the last year.”

Coming off a few different seasons isn’t the only hurdle for this Columbus Christian squad.

With only eighteen players they’ll have some adapting come Friday nights.

“We’re a little short on numbers so I’m hoping we can make it to district and then hopefully we’ll go from there,” junior middle linebacker Bryar Kemp said.

“There’s gonna be some Friday nights you’re going to look over there and say ‘hey if we had three more,” Beck said.”You know you get deep in a ball game early in the season fatigue sets in and you try to prepare as much as you can to keep that from happening. You know it doesn’t matter what type of shape you’re in you’re going to reach that point at some time. Not every player every week but some point in time the players going to run into that.”

With determination and teamwork the Rams look forward to being a team that will breakthrough.

“You know just doing everything the best we can and even if were short on numbers doing everything possible to get a win,” Barker said.

“It’s a weekly season to me,” Beck said. “You prepare each week to win a season and if you do that, once you get to the end you’re going to find yourself a lot of times of where you want to be.”

Columbus Christian will open their season away at Porter’s Chapel Academy on August 17th.