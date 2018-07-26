HSFT18: Stop No. 39 – Winona Christian Stars

WINONA, Miss (WCBI) — Winning seasons became a normalcy for Winona Christian Academy.

That was until last year’s 2017 season.

“Last year was one of those years we lost some key players to injuries early in the season and it snowballed throughout the course of the year,” head coach Junior Graham said.

This year, the Stars hope to return to their winning tradition.

“We should make a really good run this year,” senior center Jake Sutton said. “Some of us are three year starters and we’ll be used to the field.”

“Get closer as a team and we’ve got to care more than we did last year,” senior middle linebacker and fullback Holland Ingram said. “We didn’t have good leadership last year and we just have to have good leadership this year.”

The stars are excited to bring back plenty of experience on both sides of the ball but for the first time in three years they’ll start a new quarterback.

“He had to come in mid-season last year after Shaw broke his wrist,” Ingram said. “He did pretty good, just a little nervous sometimes. He’s been out this summer with a shoulder injury and we’ve had to kind of go around it but we’ve made it.”

One thing’s for sure with Winona Christian…they’ve got their eyes on the playoff prize.

“Our expectation’s just to get back on the winning track here as far as Winona Christian’s concerned,” coach Graham said. “Obviously we like a winning season. We have a desire to make it to the playoffs and as you get to the playoffs you just take it one game at a time.”

“I hope we go as far as we can go and make it the best season yet,” Sutton said. “If it’s going to be a year it’s going to be this year.”

Winona Christian begins their season at home against French Camp on August 17th.

.