HSFT18: Stop No. 43 – East Webster Wolverines

CUMBERLAND, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster is gearing up for a new season in 2018.

“We are just ready to get back out,” said head coach Ron Price. “Get that bad taste out of our mouth and hopefully move forward, and have a great 2018 football season.”

“I think we are going to have a good season,” said senior wide receiver Sloan Hillhouse. “We’ve been having a lot of people come to all the workouts and working hard everyday.”

Last season left a bad taste in the Wolverines mouth losing 51-0 to Scott Central in the first round of the 2a playoffs.

However, the team managed to finish 6-5 on the season, but the team says the want to be better.

“Just trying to improve and make ourselves better,” said senior lineman Noah Hatcher. “We got a few starters back from last year. I think we are pretty good leaders, and we are just going to try and lead them into a better season this year.”

“I feel like we are going to be a lot better than we were last year,” said junior quarterback Gray Mccarter. “We have a lot better leaders than we did last year.”

East Webster will have to replace thirteen seniors from last season’s squad, including quarterback Charlie brand and wide receiver Isaac Patterson.

Coach Price feels that he will have the guys in place to fill that void.

“We have twelve kids in our senior class this year,” Price said. “We are going to look them for the leadership and guidance that seniors should provide for a quality football team.”

The Wolverines finished fourth last season in the Region 2-2a division. Last season’s division winners Winona moved up to 3a, so now with only four teams in the district the division will be wide open for any team to take home the division crown.

“I feel like we got a great chance in winning the division this year,” said senior defensive end Cooper Reed. “I feel like it really is wide open. That’s how it was last year, and the year before that. Two a is just always wide open, and something different happens every year.”

The last six division winners in East Webster’s distrct have went on to play for a state championship.

East Webster last played for a state title in 2015, and those goals and expectations haven’t changed.

“Everybody wants to win a state championship,” Reed said. “That’s what I want to do. I want us to win that. I want to be a leader for everybody. I want all of us to be able to step up and play a position.”

“One sport that is lacking a state championship is the football team,” Price said. “They’ve came close a couple of times, but we would love to be apart of the first program to bring a state championship in football to East Webster high school.”

East Webster opens the season August 17th with a road trip to Choctaw County.