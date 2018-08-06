HSFT18 Stop No. 50 — Pontotoc Warriors

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — A second round playoff appearance, along with an 11-2 season in 2017, makes it back-to-back seasons of 10-plus wins and a playoff push for the Pontotoc Warriors.

The last time the Warriors accomplished that feat was back in 2002 and 2003.

The expectations are higher than ever in Pontotoc, and the Warriors believe they’ve earned that respect.

“This is everybody’s dream,” senior linebacker and tight end Wyatt Stanford said, “…you look back five, six years ago, we weren’t winning two, three games a year and…beating teams we aren’t supposed to beat. I think it’s a dream, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

“They know what they need to do to get back to where they have been in the past,” head coach Jeff Carter saud.

“It’s good for…this senior class, because they’re the ones that have seen it all happen. They’ve seen it since when we worked with them in the eighth grade, all the way up to now.”

There’ll be no shortage of fireworks on offense from the Warriors.

Pontotoc returns a loaded group of skill players, including the one-two punch in the backfield of Gabe Harmon and Immanuel Vance, along with returning starting quarterback Justin Carter.

“I’m very confident in this offense this year,” junior wide receiver Caleb Hobson said.

“It’s going to be a fun year for us.”

“I think it’s going to be one of the best offenses we’ve had over the past couple of years,” Stanford said.

Pontotoc will need all of its weapons, and avoid last year’s injury bug, if it wants to repeat as division champs.

“There’s no off week and there’s hardly any “weak sisters” or any of that kind of stuff. You have to ready to play every week,” Carter said.

The only team that has defeated Noxubee County in the 4A playoffs over the past four seasons are the Pontotoc Warriors.

“Playing these really, really big teams that have won plenty of state championships…it feels like you just get more into the game to where, it gets a lot easier,” Hobson said, “the game slows down for you, and you don’t have to worry about it as much because you already know what’s coming at you.”

Pontotoc’s 2018 campaign kicks off inside “The Holler” against the Houston Hilltoppers.