HSFT18 Stop No. 59 — Starkville Yellowjackets

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — The dream season for Starkville ended in heartbreak, falling to Pearl in the 6A title game after the Pirates scored a late, fourth-quarter touchdown.

“We got to work two times harder than everyone else,” senior running back Rodrigues Clark said.

“The loss that we had in the state championship, we don’t want that feeling, so we’re coming ten times harder.”

“Ever since that last game, we came back from Christmas, and all summer long, Coach [Chris Jones] has been pressing us the feeling that we had when we walked off the field,” senior cornerback Myles Stone said, “we don’t want that feeling anymore, so we’ve been working extra hard. Extra hard in the weight room, outside, the film room, running, just been working extra hard.”

Head coach Chris Jones said his team is “hungry and humble”, but wants his team to take the 2018 season week by week, especially with the expectations being sky-high.

Starkville returns almost all of its impact players from last year.

Clark will power the offense after rushing for more than 1,700 yards in his junior year, while seniors Jalil Clemons, Zach Edwards, and Jaylan Ware will head one of the state’s fiercest defenses.

“We have to stay focused,” Stone said, “everyone has to play their role…we could be the best defense in the state of Mississippi and the country, if you ask me.”

“Their grandads played here, they were champions. Their uncles played here, so they want to be a part of that conversation at the dinner table,” Jones said.

“Our guys understand what it take to be able to compete at a high level. So, no matter if you’re first team, second string, third string, we expect you to come in and play well with no drop off.”

After year one under head coach Chris Jones, the Jackets returned to being a favorite for the 6A crown.

For a football program that has won six state championships, having a target on the back of your jersey is nothing new.

“There’s a difference between doing the hunting, and being the hunted. Right now, we’re the hunted, and I feel like we can’t hide from people,” Jones said.

“When you’re hunting, you can hide and sneak up on some people. We can’t sneak up on anybody, which means we have to be twice as good, because everyone is going to bring their best shot, plus some.”

Starkville’s redemption tour begins inside “The Nest” Friday against Noxubee County.