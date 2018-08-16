HSFT18 Stop No. 60 — Columbus Falcons

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Columbus Falcons have a new leader.

Starkville-native and former Ole Miss Rebel Eric Rice takes over Falcons football, and said the athleticism in the area was the biggest draw.

“I know the potential that we have here of being a powerhouse football team, if we work at it and do the things we’re supposed to do,” Rice said, “My coaching staff has been second to none, they’re all great football coaches. But not only great football coaches, but great men. They’re being great role models to these players.”

“He knows what he expects out of us as players, to get to the top, to get where he been at,” senior defensive back Quin Malone said.

The Falcons took their lumps in 2017, moving on from the senior class by Kylin Hill the year before.

“2-9, I don’t even look at that no more,” Malone said, “I look at the season in front of us now. 2-9, that’s the past. This year, we’re looking to go to the playoffs and win a ring.”

The Golden triangle area is known for its tradition-rich football programs, and Rice wants the Falcons to join that conversation.

“When you look at the schools around, the West Points, the Noxubees, and Starkville, when you call those names, you immediately think football,” Rice said, “We want to get our name into that conversation with those programs.”

“I think we have the players here, we have the coaches here, we have the administration here, that when football is mentioned, Columbus can be in that number. We’re going to work hard to gain that. A great group of seniors that’s going to lead us in that direction, and get that process started.”

The Falcons kick off the 2018 season at home against the reigning 5A champs from West Point.