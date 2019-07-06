HSFT19 Stop #13 — Mantachie Mustangs

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mantachie Mustangs hope the bumps and bruises of the past two seasons will get the football program back on track.

The Mustangs reclassify to Class 2A in 2019, and will rely on an experienced group ready to change things around.

“We’ve been young, but all those young kids that have been playing and going through those struggles are all older now,” head coach TJ Seago said.

“We have a big group of seniors. A good group of seniors that have really taken ownership of this team this off-season.”

The Mustangs return starting quarterback Jacob Frazier, and Seago expects a lot from the rising senior after gaining valuable experience in 2018.

“He struggled a bit early on, but once he figured it out I had coaches calling me asking about him,” Seago said, “he’s a big kid with a live arm.”

“I’m really just working on getting bigger,” Frazier said, “I’m trying to get stronger that way. We’ve been a young team, and it helps being a little bigger. We’ve been working on the pass game a lot more so I think that’ll help us in the long run.”

The new-look region 1-2A will feature the Mustangs, along with Potts Camp, Strayhorn, Walnut, and reigning division champion East Union.

“Coach [Kevin] Walton does a tremendous job with those guys,” Seago said, “…going into it, I would say East Union would be the front runner as far as winning the region right now.”

“Last year, we played a lot of good teams, like Booneville, and just a lot of great teams we’ve struggled against,” senior linebacker Blake Robinson said

“With 2A, a lot of the teams can’t be any better, can’t be any worse, and I feel like we’ll have the same experiences and do what we can.”