HSFT19: Stop #14 — Bruce Trojans

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) — Work to win.

It’s the motto that the Bruce Trojans are using to push them to a winning 2019 season.

“It’s as simple as it says,” Bruce head coach Clint Faust said. “I think that teams that outwork people day in and day out are going to win. You know hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

“Work in the weight room and work in the classroom just to win the game,” senior RB Deavion Cullins said.

The Trojans know to become the winning program it wants to be it takes plenty of hard work. That’s why this season the Trojans are using it as motivation to keep pushing.

“You’re not always going to catch lightening in a bottle. So I think if you can, as a coach, and it’s kind of cliche but if you can improve each year. We want to win more games than we won last year. We want to make a deeper playoff run,” Faust said.

“We’ve been hitting the weights hard,” senior C/DT Lamonte Poindexter said. “Better conditioning and doing more than we did last year. So maybe more wins.”

The Trojans may have lost more than a handful of seniors from last year but they’ve replenished them. Now it’s up to this group of older guys to pay it forward.

“They got to stay strong. Keep their mentality strong. Get stronger as well. You know, hold yourself up on the field, be accountable for your actions and try to control yourself,” Poindexter said.

the trojans have built a formula of hard work along with attention to detail and believe that will equal to more wins on the field.

“Making sure that we know every play counts. We lost two ball games last year by less than six points. We did improve last year from the first year. We wanted to double our win total and we got in the playoffs. We just unfortunately got the first round seed against the eventual state champion. Wo I think the little things like that will pay off in the win total,” Faust said.

“We’ve definitely been a sleeper for the past two, three years. I know Bruce was kind of up there and then we fell off but we’re working on that right now,” Cullins said.