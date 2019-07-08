HSFT19 Stop #15 — Calhoun City Wildcats

- Advertisement -

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) — Calhoun City head coach Chad White has coached high school football for a long time.

If there’s one thing he knows it’s that no team is created equal. Each year each squad is unique. His team for the upcoming season is no different.

“This group here has had a great spring,” White said. “They work really really hard. I’ve been very proud of them. Our numbers this summer have been great. This group knows that hard work is the key. It’s not just going to happen.”

Hard work is the key to winning come August and winning has become a tradition for the Wildcats.

Three undefeated seasons, 33 winning seasons, 32 playoff appearances: the list goes on and on.

This Wildcat squad has bought into the idea of keeping that tradition alive.

“This group here there’s really been no complaining,” White said. When we’ve been out here working in the hot sun no complaining. Everybody saying ‘let’s go.’ and picking each other up.”

“Just keep up the hard work that we’ve been putting in. Taking in plays and stuff as a sponge and learning every day to get better,” senior DB Chardarious Hill said.”

The Wildcats fell short last season after being eliminated by Scott Central in the north half final.

That feeling has stuck with them through the offseason and its a feeling they don’t want to repeat come this year.

“I felt kind of down because I knew we could have beat the team to win,” Hill said. “Going to come back this year and win it.”

“We want to win the state championship.,” White said. “This group that will be seniors this year, we won it when they were freshmen. We think it’d be great for them to go with a state championship as seniors.”

Even with some unfinished business, Calhoun City has been focused on staying with the moment and not working too far ahead.

“We try to take it day by day,” White said. “We have not talked about our first game yet. We just talk about trying to get better every day. We talk about them and the person they’ve got to compete against is themselves. When we got started this summer we know that they’re at one place. We told them when football season starts in the fall we just want to be better. Look at yourself in the mirror and make sure you’ve gotten better. That’s what we’re looking for.”