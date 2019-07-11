HSFT19 Stop #18 — Nettleton Tigers

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) — Going into the 2019 season, the Nettleton Tigers want to start a new trend. Coming off back to back 4-6 seasons, the Tigers primary focus is to get over the hump.

“It’s all about getting over that hump,” head coach Ken Topps. “You go into the season thinking one game at a time. You can’t help but look down the schedule but we have to work to get passed the slow starts we been having. Our problem most games was coming out starting slow then having to fight back. We just have to figure out coming out in that first quarter and win ball games.”

“Coach Topps has brought that up a lot,” senior quarterback Graham Gardner said. “It’s about being comfortable being uncomfortable. He’s really pushed us. I feel this summer we’ve done enough to get over the hump.”

Youth will be key for the Tigers. Nettleton has to replace 13 seniors from last year’s team giving the young guys an opportunity to step into impact roles.

“Even though we lost a lot, we still have a lot from last year the young guys coming up from junior high. Hopefully, we’ll take the summer to get on it and have a great year,” Gardner said.

“We’re getting all these boys to come together. We’ll be straight because we’re coming together as a team and as one,” senior MLB Marcus Thomas said.

“We have a lot of people stepping up working hard this summer so I think we’ll be alright,” junior LB Davis Oswalt said.

“A lot of those guys contributed a whole lot so you try to replace them with some younger guys and I think those young guys are stepping up to the plate right now,” Topps said.

It always helps a young team when the starting quarterback returns. Senior leader Graham Gardner will play a major factor in the Tigers’ success.

“He’s a senior. He’s only been playing for 2 years. Last year was his first year of football. So I guess you can say he made some rookie mistakes. Just to see how much he’s grown. How much more comfortable he’s been in the offense this season. I know things will be good for him moving forward,” Topps said.