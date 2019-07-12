HSFT19 Stop #19 — Amory Panthers

- Advertisement -

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — The expectations are sky high in Amory.

The Panthers return 17 of its 22 starters from a season ago. The battle-tested group will take the hardships of the past two seasons into Region 1-3A, the first time in more than a decade Amory will compete in 3A

“You expect big things this year, but we’re still fairly young in a lot of spots,” head coach Allen Glenn said.

“We’ll have some bumps and bruises early on, but hopefully with the nondivison schedule we’re going to play, it’ll get us ready for our division schedule”

“My expectations don’t change, I want to play the best there is, whether it’s Tupelo in 6A, or Smithville in 1A,” junior quarterback Hunter Jones said, “I want to play my game how it’s supposed to be, and I know this team does as well.”

The new division won’t be seeing any new faces under center against Amory.

Hunter Jones returning for his third season as starting QB.

Jones made a jump a season ago, completing 65% of his passes while throwing and rushing for a combined 31 touchdowns.

“This year, I have to step in a big role,” Jones said, “last year, I was a little bit of a leader, but this year I got to be the man. This is my team now, I have to take it up underneath my wing, and we got to roll with it.”

“He’s the straw that stirs the drink for us on offense,” Glenn said.

“Good football player, got a bit of moxy about him. We’re obviously glad about having him back and having the other guys back as well.”

Jones and company will open the 2019 season with a familiar face, taking on Itawamba AHS.