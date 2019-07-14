HSFT19 Stop #21 — Winona Tigers

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) — “Our motto this year is ‘Got to!’ So we got to. Got to put the work in.”

Winona is doing just that. The Tigers had another great season last year finishing 13-1. Despite losing 18 seniors, head coach Joey Tompkins and company feel confident about the guys stepping into new roles this season.

“We lost a lot of maturity out there,” said Tompkins. “We also lost a lot of experience, but we have guys that stepped up during the spring and summer that have really come a long way in a few months. It’s not a rebuilding process. I’m never going to use that. We’re going to get better game in and game out.”

“Most of them are young folks, but they’re coming right along,” said senior middle linebacker Dorian Curry. “They’re catching picks just like Dra was in 7-on-7 so they’ll fill his shoes.”

“During the season you always have second string back up JV,” said senior quarterback An’Darius Coffey. “Everyone is getting reps all the time. No one is really a step behind because you were getting the same reps the starters were so you really don’t have to worry about it.”

Stabilizing the bunch is senior quarterback and Ole Miss commit An’Darius Coffey who had over 1400 yards passing and rushing last year to go along with 35 touchdowns.

“Having him back is huge for us,” said Tompkins. “He was a lot of our offense last year. He makes guys better around him. He’s a very unselfish kid. He’s a really good kid. He makes the kids better.”

“He’s running the offense just like he should,” said Curry. “It’s the same. He’s just throwing the ball to different people right now.”

The senior class has taken ownership of this team as they look to continue the pattern of winning that’s been set.

“I try to push my younger guys,” said senior athlete Adavion Hargrove. “Show them how to run the routes correctly. Make sure they’re here on time and lifting weights.”

“I’m just trying to get them all here to see what we’re after,” said Curry. “We aren’t trying to have a bad season after having 2 good ones in the past.”

“You come in the weight room,” said Coffey. “Coming to these after workout conditions. It’s what makes the team. It makes us stronger and keeps us together which is what gets the wins.”

Winona kicks off the season with a home opener August 23rd against Eupora.