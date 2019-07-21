HSFT19 Stop #28 — Aberdeen Bulldogs

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) —2019 will be a season of new beginnings for Aberdeen. First year head coach and former West Point assistant, Alex Williams, leads the bulldogs as they prepare to get the ball rolling.

“We got some hard working athletes over there,” said Williams. “We got to push them a little bit more to compete at the level we want to compete at and I think we’re doing a good job of that right now.”

The Bulldogs will have a completely different look on offense with quarterback Fred Fields no longer under center.

“You can’t. It’s hard to replace a guy who accounted for over half of your offense. You can’t do it with just one guy. We’re going to try to spread the ball around with C.J. Arnold, Jonathon Moore, Tay Johnson, and Jermaine Strong. So we’re going to try to put those guys in position to make plays and hopefully we can get some of that production back.”

Aberdeen also has to navigate through one of the toughest regions in the state featuring Houston and Noxubee.

“Rough for a first job. We’re not going to shy away from a challenge. We’re going to line up and play whoever we supposed to play. I think we can rise to the occasion and take care of business. We just have to work hard at it and be hard nosed about what we doing.”

Despite the stiff competition, there is something Aberdeen will hang its hat on.

“The thing I wanted to bring from West Point was the work ethic. We just have to in the weight room or on the practice field or running and conditioning and everything. We go at it hard. It’s not something that’s going to happen in one summer or in the fall. It’s something that you strive for every week. Everyday in practice. Every rep in the weight room. Once we get there, I think we’ll be fine.”