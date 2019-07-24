HSFT19 Stop #31 — Houston Hilltoppers

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) — The history-makers in Houston believe this year may be the best one yet.

2018 brought the Toppers its first division title in 20 years, and this year’s senior class has seen its win-total increase in each of the past three seasons.

“Those guys have been playing together since pee-wee,” head coach Ty Hardin said.

“They’re a very special group. They have a very good bond, it just makes my job easy.”

“We’ve got some guys that are coming up that are going to do a good job on the offensive line, and in the secondary,” senior offensive lineman and Mississippi State-commit Calvin McMillian said.

“I feel like this season, we’re going to go all the way this season.”

The one glaring hole head coach Ty Hardin’s bunch will have to fill is missing the reigning WCBI EndZone offensive player of the year, Jalen May.

Hardin believes he has plenty of guys chomping at the bit to fill May’s shoes

“I think we have more athletes than we’ve had, we just don’t have that one dynamite touchdown maker,” Hardin said, “We got several guys that can do it though, Bobby Townsend, Zavian Ford, Jacory Golden, Red Parker, Allen Robertson, all those guys, they can score when they get the ball in their hands.”

Back-to-back third round playoff appearances, back-to-back seasons coming up short of a North Half Final.

The Toppers are tired of the third round hump, and know they have what it takes to get to Hattiesburg.

“No little mistakes,” senior linebacker Allen Robertson said, “those little mistakes add up to losses. Last year, with the fumbles and all, it caused us to lose. We just take that, work harder, to not make those mistakes again.”

“We ask them every week, every day, do we want to be a third round team, or do we want to keep making history,” Hardin said.

“We’ve made history every year with wins, we’re not satisfied. We weren’t satisfied this past season, we’re not gonna be satisfied until we take that next step.”

Houston kicks off 2019 in “H-Town”, taking on the Pontotoc Warriors.