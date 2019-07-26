HSFT19 Stop #33 – Calhoun Academy Cougars

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – “This year I’m just hoping we can play! Just play!”

- Advertisement -

It’s not a every day a football team goes into the season unsure if they will play, but that’s the situation at hand for Calhoun Academy. The Cougars currently don’t have enough players for a team.

“Right now we got 7 people out, and we’re still beating the bushes out trying to find some more kids to play,” said head coach Gerry Winters.

“I knew we were going to be low on numbers, but I figured we’d pick up some more people. It just hasn’t happened,” said senior athlete Dowden Taylor.

The prospect of not having a season is taking its toll on everyone.

“I won’t be here. If we don’t get enough then there’s no need in me being around because there won’t be a need for a coach if you don’t have a team so I’ll probably sit out awhile,” said Winters.

“I’ve played football since 3rd grade. I guess it would be different without it one year especially senior year since I’d never be able to play again,” said senior tight end and defensive end Levi Gosa.

“It’s kind of sad but I guess it’s going to be rough trying to piece everything together, but maybe we’ll get a couple more guys before the season starts,” said Taylor.

The players have done everything in their control to get more guys as they continue preparing for the season.

“While we’re hanging out and stuff, we’ll ask other people if we see them. We ask people on social media and everything. That’s about it,” said Gosa.

“I’ve asked multiple people like on snapchat, put people in a group chat and asked them. A few people have posted on Facebook,” said Taylor.

Ultimately, the Cougars understand that this is simply the hand they’ve been dealt.

“My heart and soul is in this place. I love it and I love the kids. Sometimes things happen that you can’t control and this is one of those times you have to do what you got to do,” said Winters.

“I’d be happy. It would be fun one last year to go out try to win a few games and see what goes from there. Try to make the playoffs. Make a run,” said Gosa.