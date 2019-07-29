HSFT19 Stop #36 — Heritage Academy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — 29 wins. Two division championships. Two semifinals appearances.

The accomplishments of the past three seasons for the 2019 Heritage Academy senior class has put the Patriots back on the map.

A close knit group that knows there’s only one thing left to do.

“It transpire to the field once we get out there playing,” senior wide receiver/cornerback Jared Long said, “We just look out for each other. Wanting to make that play, or make this block, make that tackle for your brother.”

“We knew this class was going to be talented,” head coach Sean Harrison said.

“In their sophomore year, they exceeded expectations. Then last year, they came within one game, and that’s been the rallying cry of the summer is, go finish now.”

The offseason motivation coming from being one win short of a state championship appearance in 2018, falling to eventual state champion Adams County in the semifinals.

“Just knowing last summer how hard we pushed ourselves and we only made it to the semifinals has been what’s pushing us harder to make us work harder and do everything two times better than we did last year,” senior quarterback Carter Putt said.

“Hopefully we can get to that state championship and win it.”

Heritage Academy has made it a habit to win a state title, basketball and baseball winning titles in the past year.

This football team believes, and knows, it’s their turn next.

“I feel like it’s more important than any of my success,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Eli Acker said, “the thing that I want to do to finish up my high school is to win a championship with my brothers.”

“I know that we have the best team in 5A football, and that when we go out there, when we play our brand of football, we can win state easily,” Putt added.

The Patriots kick off 2019 with a MAIS heavyweight matchup with Jackson Prep at C.L. Mitchell field.