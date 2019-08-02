HSFT19 Stop #40 — Columbus Christian Rams

- Advertisement -

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Rams of Columbus Christian know how to adapt.

Jason Williams, joins the Rams as their third head coach in the past year and is impressed with his new team and how they’ve overcome the challenge.

“What I’ve asked them to do, every day, is just try and get better,” Williams said. “Every day is a new day and to try and get better and that’s our main focus.”

“It’s been tough but we’ve been getting through it and getting used to it every now and then,” senior LB/SB Bryer Kemp said. “We’ve been making it.”

“It’s been pretty tough for the whole team switching and changing but the coach this year is going to get us through it,” senior QB Dakota Shaw said.

The Rams are not happy with the way they finished out last season. Columbus Christian was able to make it to the semi-finals before falling to Union Christian by eight points.

This season, the Rams are looking to go even further: a state championship.

“Stay together and keep working hard,” senior WR/S Lawson Studdard said.

“Do the best we can do and see what happens,” junior RB/LB Jayden Henderson said.

While the expectation remains high for the players, Williams is staying focused on the here and now.

“To get out here and do our drills, run our plays on defense and offense and execute better than we did yesterday. Tomorrow, that’s going to be our goal again and leading into the season that’s going to be our goal every day,” Williams said.

With three weeks to go until the start of the high school football season, Williams is concentrating on challenging his new team each day.

“We’ll be working on getting into shape and everything like that. We’ve got a lot of guys who are going to be going both ways and so we challenged them from the beginning and here day two we’re out here working hard and I see everybody giving me what they can. They’re giving me what they got,” Williams said.

“It’s been tough. He’s a lot harder than our other coach but I think he’s going to teach us what we need to learn to get there this season,” Henderson said.

The Rams begin their season against Humphreys Academy on August 23rd.