HSFT19 Stop #42 — East Webster Wolverines

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Step into the weight room at East Webster and easily found is a group of Wolverines stressing the fundamentals.

East Webster finished the 2018 season with a 6-7 record. A solid finish for a group of younger Wolverines. Head coach Ron Price says the slow start last season was necessary and now he’s ready to pick up the pace.

“We’re still fairly young as a football team, but I feel like we’re going to be more experienced in the key areas,” Price said. “We have our quarterback returning, we have our running back returning, our top receivers returning. When you have those guys in place already and you’re just trying to get the other pieces in the right spot, hopefully we can come out with a little more energy and a little more fire this year at the beginning of the season.”

For 2019, Price has been drilling the one-game at a time mentality into his players minds. He feels not looking so far ahead plays a key role in Friday night success.

“If you start looking down the road at division games I think you overlook opponents. We never want to do that. We want to be prepared every Friday night. We want our kids to be in the right position. We want our kids to be able to make plays,” Price said.

“You have to focus on every game, weekly,” senior OL/LB Isaac Jones said. “You can’t look ahead and overlook an opponent. You don’t want to lose games that you shouldn’t.”

That idea is what the Wolverines are holding onto hoping that it can help them make a deeper playoff push than the year prior.

“We’re just trying to have a good season, win as many games as we can and go out there and hit somebody in the mouth,” senior OL Caleb Massey said. “We’ve got a good offensive line this year. Everyone on the offensive and defensive line is doing what they need to do and getting stronger and getting faster.”

“Every year we come out here to prove ourselves, our toughness and how competitive we are,” Jones said.

East Webster gets the season started against South Pontotoc on August 23rd.