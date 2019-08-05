HSFT19 Stop #43 — Eupora Eagles

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) —A new season is on the horizon for the Eupora Eagles. Coming off a 3rd round playoff exit, the Eagles have their eyes set on another good season, but it will take some fresh faces to do so.

“To me, that’s opportunity for new people to step in and somebody make a name for themselves,” said head coach Stehpen Edwards. “Somebody in the stands to see that number running the ball and that’s what I love about new years so it’s just opportunity for new people to step up, make plays and just make memories.”

“They’re gonna be good this year because all the seniors are just teaching them,” said senior middle linebacker and running back De’Unte Watson. “Teaching them the right positions and everything. Trying to get them ready for the season.”

One of those faces will include the Eagles playing new quarterbacks who have all performed this summer.

“I thought Cade has thrown the ball well. I thought Ty has thrown the ball well and we have another guy who’s gonna be kind of our Wildcat guy that will run the ball more but can throw the ball too,” said Edwards.

“It’s going to be different but we got something,” said senior athlete Zak Morris. “We always got something.”

With new playmakers comes the opportunity for this year’s Eupora team to make its own name.

“The good thing I like about a new year is you find your identity. You find out what you’re going to do. What you’re good at. And you hang your hat on that. This bunch right now I think is an unselfish bunch, a hard working bunch which is what we got to do to be successful this year,” said Edwards.

“Family. Just hard workers,” said senior lineman Marlin Thomas.

“Basically, we lost a lot last year. Everybody knows that and they look down on us. These guys have been working extremely hard. Day in and day out. They’re dedicated,” said Morris.

Their hard work will be tested as the Eagles compete in a hard district featuring Calhoun City.

“We’re going to go into it wanting to win the division. That’s our goal. We didn’t do it last year. We got close but didn’t do it. That’s our goal every year. Every team in the division is good. Every team has been to a state championship. Won a state championship in our region. We know it’s difficult every week,” said Edwards.

But the Eagles are no stranger to the underdog role.

“People talk down on us all the time but we’ll show them wrong when it comes time for those Friday night lights to come on,” said Watson.