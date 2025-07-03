WPPD and CCSO host annual Junior Police Academy

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office hosted the annual Junior Police Academy.

Captain Tara Solan with the West Point Police Department says 33 children from the area were in attendance from 5 to 14.

Cadets got to go through basic drills, get some physical fitness, swim, fish, learn about K-9 units, and learn how law enforcement works.

Sergeant Uneco Love says she wants the children to leave the academy knowing law enforcement is their friend, and they are here to help.

“We want to show children that we are not their enemy. They don’t have to be scared of us.” Love said. “We want them to see what we go through. We’re human beings. They can do the same thing if they put their mind to it. We would love for them to be police officers one day.”

At the graduation ceremony on July 3, the cadets heard from different local departments and agencies.