HSFT19 Stop #6 — Myrtle Hawks

MYRTLE, Miss. (WCBI) — 2018 will be remembered as a banner year in Myrtle Hawks history.

Not only did the Hawks have its first ever varsity football season, but a winning season as well.

Former assistant turned head coach, Jeremy Smithey hopes that all that early success won’t hold them back in year two.

“These kids were successful last season winning a lot of games by blowouts,” Smithey said. “Which I hope didn’t make them jaded on how hard they have to work to win ball games.”

“It felt good because I think a lot of people thought we couldn’t do it but we knew what we could do and the kind of talent we had here in the weight room and the locker room,” junior DE/HB Andrew Phillips said.

Even after just one season the goals are set sky high. The Hawks hope to come into 2019 stronger than before with goals of winning a state title.

“You would think waving a state championship idea in front of kids who have never played a division before would be a really big dream but they seemed to have latched onto the idea that we have enough talent to push ourselves into the playoffs and play deep in the playoffs,” Smithey said.

“They underestimate us like were the little dog but I think after last season I think they know we’re going to come,” Phillips said.

As a new coach, Smithey has a hands on approach where not only does he tell his team to put in the work but he does it along with them.

“I will not ask you to do something that I will not do myself,” Smithey said. “It’s just my way of showing them that I love them…I am going to push them beyond what they think they can do.”

Smithey’s team is pushing through tough workouts in hopes of seeing it pay off on the field.

“Sometimes you don’t want to get up at 5:15 to come to summer workouts,” Phillips said. “You tell yourself in your mind I can’t but you have to say I can and get mental toughness, come up here and work hard every day.”

“If you flinch it’s gonna hit you like that but if you believe it will come to you,” junior RB/LB Isaac Nugent said.

Myrtle kicks off its second season with its first game at Vardaman on August 23rd.