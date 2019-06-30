HSFT19 Stop #7 — TCPS Eagles

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Two for two.

Since returning to 1A football, the TCPS Eagles have made back to back playoff appearances.

This year, the Eagles want more than simply making the postseason.

“We want to be the first class to host a first round playoff game,” senior offensive lineman Cade Holliday said, “everyone in the community is like, ‘Y’all have done good, are y’all going to be able to take it further?’ We’re accepting the challenge. We want to do it. We want to show everyone we can do it.”

“I tell the guys all the time, you want to be able to play at Thanksgiving,” head coach Shaune Holiday said.

“If you’ve made it to Thanksgiving, then you’ve had a successful year. But our goal this year, and years beyond it, is getting in the playoffs, win round one, and then round two will take care of itself.”

TCPS enters the loaded region 2-1A in 2019, and will have to go through the likes of Nanih Waiya and Smithville to achieve their goals.

Holiday saying the division is the “SEC West of high school football.”

“There’s not a week off. Every week you have to bring your A game, and even if you bring your A game, you still might not win with this division that we have,” Holiday said.

“We’ll take it one game at a time, one snap at a time, and we don’t overlook anybody, but we don’t dodge anybody either.”

Holiday will rely on a lot of juniors in 2019, but those returning making plenty of contributions last year.

The one that’ll stir the drink for the Eagles’ offensively is the coach’s son.

Khi Holiday returns at quarterback, after leading a unit that scored 40 points per game in 2018.

“Our unit is very good,” Holiday said, “We’re going in a new offense this year, and we’re really focused on how to do it well, and do it our best.”

The Eagles kick off 2019 at home against Tishomingo County.