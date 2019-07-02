HSFT19 Stop #9 — Okolona Chieftains

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) — Okolona’s hard work and daily grind will be put to the test this season. Head coach Lamart Harvey faces his toughest challenge yet as the Chieftains have experienced plenty of turnover the last two seasons.

“We lost 25 seniors the last 2 years so this year is going to be rebuilding,” said head coach Lamart Harvey. “I hope people can be a little patient with us because we have some young guys in positions that’s going to have to make some plays.”

“I don’t talk a lot on the field,” said senior running back Dykwan Johnson. “I don’t try to force anyone to do something. I just try to lead by example and the underclass men follow under what I do.”

The biggest hole to fill for Okolona is left by star running back Jacorrius Stanfield.

“I don’t know if we can fill him. We have some guys capable of doing some of the things he did, but Stanfield is one of those once in a lifetime once in a generation type of players. With his size and speed and everything. We got some guys who are going to try to fill his shoes but he was a small guy but the shoes are mighty big to fill,” said Harvey.

“It’s not going to take one person. It will take a lot because coach tells us not a lot of players come like that. He was a dime a dozen so it will take a lot of us to do what he did,” said Johnson.

“It’s hard to replace him but I know it’s a few guys who can do what he do. The whole team has to step up, not just one man,” said senior quarterback Dakimbe Thomas.

All around team effort will be key as Okolona will battle it out in what is easily the toughest region in 1-A.

“Noxapater, Nanih Waiya, TCPS, Smithville, ourselves and French Camp all made the playoffs last season. This year 2 clubs will be missing out. We’re just trying to strive to get in the playoffs. We want to get in the dance. It’s going to be a challenge but we’re up for the challenge,” said Harvey.

“We just got to give more effort than they do and keep competing no matter how tough the game gets,” said Johnson.

“They just another team. We have to compete. I know Nanih won the state championship but they don’t scare us because we’ve been playing against tougher teams so we just have to compete,” said Thomas.