HSFT20 Stop #13 — Mantachie Mustangs

MANTACHIE, Miss. (WCBI) — A new era begins for Mantachie football.

After spending three seasons at Hatley, head coach Ken Adams takes over the Mustangs.

Although leaving the Tigers was hard, Adams couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return home.

“Hatley’s a great place,” Adams said. “I love the kids, the administration, the community and the people. It was a great three years I spent but when you have an opportunity to serve the county that you grew up in…that was the deciding factor.”

This season, the Mustangs are using the power of positive thinking along with grit and dedication in practice to prepare for the upcoming season.

“Growing up in Itawamba county, Mantachie was always tough kids, gritty kids. That’s what you want to be a part of and that’s what you want your culture to be,” Adams said.

“This year is the turnaround point,” senior left guard Seth Guin “This new offense we’re running, I don’t think we can lose.”

“He’s bringing in a good culture,” senior RB/LB Patrick Mangels said. “He’s trying to make everyone in the community believe in us and make us believe in ourselves.”

Adams’ staff would be nothing without defensive coordinator Scott Booth. Booth joins the Mustangs and Adams from Hatley with a coaching relationship dating back years.

“The thing I like about Mantachie so far is the work ethic these boys have,” Booth said. “They seem like they’re hungry, wanting to move in a positive direction. We’re still at a point trying to learn everybody’s names but from what I’ve seen these boys want to work hard and I’m sure we can improve as long as we get that type of effort.”

“We gel on what our program’s about. I know exactly what he thinks and he knows what I think. Besides the fact that he’s a great coach, he’s a friend. In what we do you want good people around you,” Adams said.

With hard work, Mantachie looks to build a successful program ready to compete in 2A for the 2020 season and for many years to come.

“Understand that when you walk in there’s something to do. There’s a purpose to what we do. If I had to change anything it was honestly giving them that purpose. Whatever it is. When they come out to the practice field, I don’t want them to come out and just sit and wait on me to come tell them. I want them to understand that when our feet touch the grass there’s something to do,” Adams said.

The Mustangs kick-off the 2020 season against Oak Hill Academy on August 21st.