HSFT20 – Stop #2 Noxapater

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) – “Aye D block baby,” said junior quarterback KD Carter. “We still here. Everything good. We still here!”

The Noxapater Tigers enter the 2020 season looking to build off of last year’s success, but they will be doing so under new leadership. Former Natchez head coach, Roy Rigsby, now takes the reigns of a program that has an established culture that he’s looking to take to take up another level.

“What I’m trying to do is continue to grow that culture,” Rigsby said. “Take off from where Orr put in and continue to build from there. The kids have been very receptive of it. Teach a great mentality and teach them exactly how we’re going to play football.”

“The energy he has at practice,” senior athlete Chevy Welburn said. “He gets everybody going, and he always lifts everyone up when they’re down.”

A plus for Rigsby is that Noxapater returns one of the most dynamic playmakers in the state, KD Carter, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and hauled in 33 total touchdowns.

“He’s pretty important,” Welburn said. “He’s usually one of the ones that gets us going too. Somebody messes up, he gets on them. He just helps everybody click and get the plays rolling.”

“He’s a dynamic player,” Rigsby said. “He’s got explosiveness. He plays with the right attitude and right kind of mindset.”

“One thing about it, I believe when you got a mobile quarterback or an explosive mobile quarterback, it always strengthens your offense,” Rigsby continued. “As far as the schemes and dynamics, that’s always been great, but I think we’re going to surprise some people. We got some young kids that’s pretty good.”

Rigsby says the young guys are putting in the work to be ready for the Friday night lights.

“From last week to this week, they continue to improve and continue to get better,” Rigsby explained. “That’s all I ask. I tell them all the time that progress is mandatory. It doesn’t matter where you are improve. As long as you improve, you’ll never have a problem with me.”

With steady improvement and constant hard work, the Tigers look to be a force to reckon with come August.

“Keep watching on us,” Carter said. “Keep watching, you’ll see! Just keep watching.”