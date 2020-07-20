HSFT20 – Stop #28 Aberdeen Bulldogs

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Year two of the Alex Williams era is underway in Aberdeen. The Bulldogs only lose three seniors from last year’s team, so the young squad is putting in the work this off-season to have an improved year and finish those close games with a win.

“We’re going to try to get back to the basics,” head coach Alex Williams said. “Blocking and tackling and try to go from there.”

“You see what we’re doing here now,” senior running back and safety Johnathan Moore explained. “That’s what we got to keep on doing. That’s what it takes to get those close games especially the ones from last year that we lost. The workouts we’re doing now we have to push effort into it and put some more stuff into it and see what’s going on.”

The players aren’t the only ones taking learned lessons into the new season. Coach Williams is looking to improve as well as he leads the Bulldogs in year two.

“Delegating things to coaches and trusting them to do what you hired them to do,” Williams said. “How to manage your kids and everything like that. All those things I think will help me along the way.”

One key for the Bulldogs will be putting players in position to succeed.

“We’re going to try to get athletes the ball in space as much as we can,” Williams explained. “We’re not going to abandon the run game at all. We have a real good running back in Jonathan Moore and Xavier Young. We’re going to try to get those guys the ball however we can. We’ll spread it around and not try to depend on one person. It’s going to be a group effort.”

“New plays,” Moore said. “Change of positions. The spots he puts us in are the spots we’re going to play in and the spots we play in we will dominate. We got this. We’ll do what we gotta do.”

One of those position changes the staff is making is moving Jermaine Strong to the quarterback spot.

“Hopefully, he will flourish there,” Williams said. “I don’t think he was quite ready last year but with a year of playing experience under his belt, I think he’s matured enough where we can trust him to run the reigns you may say. We’re going to run with that. Playing experience is always huge. There’s no substitute for it.”

With that experience, Aberdeen believes they’re ready to make some noise in 2020!

“New team,” senior wide receiver and defensive back William Johnson said. “Better practices. Better work. It’s all gonna come together.”

“Be ready for the Aberdeen Bulldogs this year,” Moore said. “Believe that.”

Aberdeen starts the season September 4th hosting South Pontotoc.