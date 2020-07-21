HSFT20 Stop #30 — Belmont Cardinals

BELMONT, Miss. (WCBI) — 2019 was a tough season for Belmont, but the Cardinals look to right the ship in 2020. The team brings back some key players that will play a big part in their success if they can stay healthy!

- Advertisement -

“The kids have worked pretty hard this summer. We’re bringing back a lot of experience.”

“I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to winning. We got a lot of younger bodies coming up, so hopefully, they can help us.”

To get the best out of the younger Cardinals, the seniors have made it a priority to help guide them on this journey.

“Trying to help other players. Encourage them with what they do because I know that people get down. I do it myself. Just try to keep your head up.”

“Just to lead my team differently. Push everyone to the max and just push the limits everyday!”

The Cardinals bring back depth and returning starters on both sides. Something they didn’t have last season.

“When we graduated our running backs, there wasn’t a lot of depth. We’ll have more depth this year at running back than we ever had!”

“Defensively, we’ll have nine coming back off our defense. That experience you know you can’t replace that.”

Despite a shortened off-season, the team has been putting in work in the weight room to be ready for the grind come September.

“Definitely been in the weight room. I know a lot of us had to put in work on our own because of all that’s going on. Definitely the weight room.”

“Getting stronger. Faster. Just trying to work on everything. Just getting better in general.”

That work will be put to the test as Belmont travels to play Tishomingo County September 4th.