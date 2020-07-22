HSFT20 – Stop #31 Houston Hilltoppers

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) —A new era is underway for the Hilltoppers as they enter the 2020 season. With Ty Hardin now at Tupelo enters head coach Baylor Dampeer. Dampeer has spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator at Itawamba AHS and is ready to bring his style of play to Houston.

“It’s been exciting going to a new place and I grew up that way a little bit,” head coach Baylor Dampeer said. “I’ve been to a few different places and just getting to know the kids which has been tough during this time, but now that we finally got started that’s been as good as anything.”

“They come out here and work harder than we do,” senior middle linebacker and tight end Zack Boren said. “They know their stuff.”

“He came in here and changed the whole program up,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Julius Bell said. “Doing new things, and we’re looking forward to getting better this season and getting past these games.”

New faces will be on the field making plays this season as well. Despite graduating a big senior class that includes Mississippi State Bulldog Calvin McMillian, the Toppers expectations haven’t changed.

“We’re young in spots, but we have a good senior group that I think will help lift those kids up,” Dampeer said. “They’ll rise up with that senior group. The kids expect to win. We expect to win. That’s the plan.”

“Calvin was a good player,” senior lineman Jay Walker explained. “We just have to try to fill his shoes the best way we can. You can’t find talent like that everyday.”

“Just come out here and win and play as hard as we can,” senior wide receiver Shemar Crawford said. “No matter who we play though. Don’t be scared. We gone get after you. We got some young players that are good. They’re going to come out here and make sure you got it!”

Despite the changes surrounding the team, the players wouldn’t ask for it to be any other way!

“I feel like they’re sleep on us, but that’s what we want them to do,” Bell said. “We got something for them this year.”

“We’re a scrappy bunch,” Boren said. “We have a lot to prove. We had a bunch of people with injuries last year. We lost a lot of seniors last year, but we’re ready to work.”

The young bucks will be put to the test as Houston competes in tough division that features perennial powers Choctaw County and last year’s 3A north half champs, Noxubee County.

“Noxubee County, Choctaw, Hatley, Aberdeen,” Dampeer said. “It’s a tough league, so if you can come out of the division, you’re as prepared for the playoffs as you can be.”

Houston hosts New Hope to open the season September 4th.