Man involved in officer-involved shooting faces new charges

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man who was shot by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday evening is now facing a new felony charge.

36-year-old Joseph Anthony King of Nettleton has been charged with felony aggravated assault on a police officer in the line of duty.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said King attempted to stab a deputy who had responded to a 911 call on Highway 6 near Nettleton.

That stabbing attempt resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

A Justice Court Judge set King’s bond at $750,000.

At the time of Monday’s incident, he was out on a $10,000 bond for felony simple assault on a police officer and possession of methamphetamine charges.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X