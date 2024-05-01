Paul Finebaum discusses expectations for Mississippi State football

Mississippi State is going through an overhaul for the second straight season. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby has introduced a new quarterback and scheme, bringing excitement back to Starkville.

However, SEC Network Host Paul Finebaum believes a lot of work still has to be done before Mississippi State is a contender in the Southeastern Conference.

“The problem with Mississippi State right now is they are going to have to accelerate everything they do to keep up,” Finebaum said. “I think there is a commitment there. Zac Selmon is a phenomenal athletic director and I’ve gotten to know him well. I think overall they have a lot of ground to catch up. I think it can be done and I think Lebby is a bright and innovative coach but I don’t expect it this year.”