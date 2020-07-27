HSFT20 Stop #34 — Hebron Christian Eagles

PHEBA, Miss. (WCBI) — The Hebron Christian Eagles are ready to compete in 2020, no matter what the challenge.

The Eagles senior class has experienced plenty of challenges along the way to their final year.

“They played high school football in eighth grade because I didn’t have any to play,” head coach David Foster said. “I had three and they came up and helped them. We took some pretty good whoopings along the way.”

“Everybody says senior year is our year,” senior QB Braeden Triplett said. “We’re going to try and make it our year. We just have to have good effort and play the best we can hoping to make it as far as we can this season.”

Foster says this team now has the experience to be a competitive team in the 8-Man 2A Division.

“We’re planning to play football. That’s what we’re going to do. If they tell us we can’t then we won’t. They bought into that. They’ve worked hard. We work out here in the field, we worked in the weight room one night cause we had a thunderstorm coming through. We hadn’t done a bunch of weights, except out here. We run a lot, flip tires, kind of go back to old school type stuff.”

The Eagles are coming off a 2-8 season where the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Foster says he wants to see his teams make the playoffs year after year.

“We want to win as many games as we can and just see how far we can go in the playoffs. We used to make the playoffs. We want to get back to that. We want to get back to that tradition where they know Hebron is coming and they going to give you a game when they get there. The best man wins after that.”

“I’m looking to getting forward with the guys,” senior wide receiver Doug Loden said. “We’re going to go as far as we can this season. I’m ready to play with each and every one of them.”

Working with a smaller team, Foster wants all of his players to make an impact.

“I want everybody to shine, because when somebody scores we score. That’s my deal. I don’t care who scores. We score, you know? I try to stress that so they better all stand out if we want to win games,” Foster said.

Hebron Christian starts the season off against Marvell Academy on August 21st.